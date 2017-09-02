SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

U.S. Envoy David Friedman on Israeli-Palestinian Peace Prospects: ‘We’re Not There Yet’

David Friedman, ambassador to Israel nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Friedman, the combative bankruptcy lawyer Trump tapped as his envoy to Israel, said he regretted using 'inflammatory rhetoric' during the divisive 2016 presidential campaign, but didn't specify which remarks he apologized for. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
by Breitbart Jerusalem2 Sep 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: In July, a few weeks after the Temple Mount crisis had come to an end, David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, flew to Washington for a private meeting with US President Donald Trump.

On the surface, a meeting between an ambassador and his president doesn’t sound all that unique, except that it was Friedman’s second visit to the White House within the span of two months. In between, there were a number of phone calls between the two.

The flurry of conversations and meetings between Friedman and the man who appointed him demonstrates the unique relationship between these two men, something that is highly significant for Israel. Not only is Friedman one of only a handful of ambassadors Trump has appointed since becoming president, but he also enjoys direct access to him, an invaluable asset for a host country. Secondly, it shows Trump’s interest in what is happening in Israel, in the conflict with the Palestinians and, more importantly, in the ways to resolve it.

