Report: Sara Netanyahu To Be Indicted Within Ten Days

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara is set to be indicted on charges of corruption within the next 10 days, Israel’s Channel 2 reported over the weekend.

On Saturday, the prime minister’s office released the results of a privately commissioned lie detector test that showed Mrs. Netanyahu was telling the truth in denying the charges against her, which claim that she diverted public funds for private housekeeping expenses.

Polygraph tests in Israel are inadmissable in a court of law.

On Saturday night, hundreds of demonstrators protested outside Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s private residence in Petah Tikva calling for the indictment of the Netanyahus. Mandelblit is set to make a decision on four separate allegations, including falsifying documents and breach of trust. The charges include using state funds for the purchase of garden furniture for the Netanyahus’ private home in Caesarea as well as the hiring of electrician Avi Fahima, a Likud Central Committee member, against the counsel of Netanyahu’s legal adviser.