Anti-Semitic Hate Preacher Who Called for Destruction of U.S. and Britain Heading to UK

A former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and current Imam of the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, who has a long history of anti-Semitic hate speech, is heading to Britain.

Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, who also serves as director of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, will be in Britain from 11 to 15 September as part of a delegation organised by pro-Palestinian group EuroPal. France banned the sheikh from entry in 2012.

In the past he has flatly denied the Holocaust, stating: “Six million Jews dead? No way, they were much fewer. Let’s stop with this fairy tale exploited by Israel to capture international solidarity.” He has also called for the destruction of America and Britain, adding Jews are “the most cowardly creatures Allah has ever created” and he is “filled with rage” towards them.

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) say they have seen an email announcing the visit and have launched a petition to stop the controversial Imam from entering the UK. It has drawn over 15,000 signatures in support since it was launched less than a week ago.

CUFI UK executive director Des Starritt says, “At a time of increased fear of Islamic extremism in our country it is inconceivable that our Government would grant a radical hate preacher such a platform. This strikes a message of double standards. It implies terrorism against Jews is acceptable. The Home Secretary must act to prevent such a farce in our Parliament.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Jerusalem’s Ali Waked last month, Sheikh Sabri declared Israel’s recent decision to remove metal detectors from the disputed Al-Aqsa Mosque site on the Temple Mount was a “victory.”

Sabri also reportedly warned that “the struggle still isn’t over,” referring to control over the Temple Mount.