Iran: If We’re Attacked, War Won’t Be Limited to Our Borders

A general view shows a building bearing anti-US graffiti in the Iranian capital Tehran on November 9, 2016. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said there was 'no possibility' of its nuclear deal with world powers being overturned by US president-elect Donald Trump despite his threat to rip it up. / AFP / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)
ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem4 Sep 20170

Ynetnews reports: Enemies are unlikely to attack Iran, especially on the ground, the country’s military chief predicted on Saturday, saying even “unwise” leaders in the West know that any such conflict would have huge costs for them.

US President Donald Trump, adopting an aggressive posture towards Iran after its test launch of a ballistic missile, said in February that “nothing is off the table” in dealing with Tehran, and the White House said it was putting Iran “on notice.”

“In the remote case of an aggression (by enemies), this won’t be on the ground because they would face brave warriors,” Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim quoted military chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri as saying.

Read more here.

