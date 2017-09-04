WATCH – Netanyahu: Palestinian Children Should be Taught to Love, Not Kill

Arutz Sheva reports: Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a new video Sunday, slamming the Palestinian Authority propensity for naming streets and schools after terrorists who murdered Jews.

“I want you to close your eyes and imagine,” Netanyahu began. “I want you to imagine a seven-year old girl named Fatima. She is walking to school with her mother, and sees a statue, and asks ‘who is that?’ Her mother answers-that is Khaled Nazzal. He planned the murder of 22 Israeli school children and four grown ups.”

advertisement

Netanyahu continues in a similar vein, pointing out the various monuments the Palestinian Authority has erected to terrorists Dalal Maghrabi, who murdered 38 Israelis in 1978’s Coastal Road Massacre, and Abu Sakkar, responsible for the death of 15 Israelis.

Read more here.