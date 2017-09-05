‘Praised Hitler’: Palestinian Authority Policeman Arrested for Incitement

The Times of Israel reports: A member of the Palestinian security services is in Shin Bet custody on suspicion that he incited violence, the Shin Bet says in a statement.
The man, Muhammad al-Sawiti, was arrested in August after posting on Facebook “extremist content that constitutes a direct call for violent action against Jews, as well as praise and support for the actions of [Palestinian] attackers,” the Shin Bet says in a statement.
He also posted pictures of Adolf Hitler and Adolf Eichmann and expressed admiration for “people like them,” the Shin Bet says. It says Sawiti is a “senior worker” in the office of the head of Palestinian Preventive Security in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
Read more here.
