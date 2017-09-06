Arab Pundits Warn Iran Will Follow In Footsteps Of North Korea

TEL AVIV — Arabic social media has been buzzing with commentary on the most recent nuclear test performed by North Korea, with many blaming the situation on the international community’s nuclear deal with the Iranian regime.

Jamal Hweireb, an Emirati author who also serves as a government cultural adviser in Dubai wrote, “Iraq suffered a blockade for 13 years until 2003 when it was destroyed by Bush after he invented the lie about Iraq’s atomic bombs all while giving a pass to two criminal countries, Iran and North Korea. Interesting.”

advertisement

العراق الذي عانى من الحصار 13 سنة حتى 2003 دمره بوش واختلق كذبة امتلاكه القنابل النووية وترك الدولتين المجرمتين إيران وكوريا الشمالية #عجبي — جمال بن حويرب (@JamalBnHuwaireb) September 3, 2017

Author, journalist and Syrian opposition figure Khatib Abdul actually expressed jealousy of Iran and North Korea, writing, “Iran declared that it will strengthen production of its missiles, North Korea has reached a hydrogen bomb all so that the West will take the two countries seriously. Us, the Arabs, what have we developed?”

إيران صرحت أنها ستقوي صناعتها الصاروخية وكوريا الشمالية وصلت إلى القنبلة الهيدروجينية لكي يحسب حسابهما الغرب

نحن العرب إيش عندنا؟ — khtib_abdul (@khtib_abdul) September 3, 2017

Mahmoud Refaat, an international jurist from Egypt, wrote, “North Korea and Iran began their nuclear programs in the ’90s. Iran took advantage of America’s weakness and its difficulties when it invaded Iraq and developed its program and Korea is taking advantage of America’s weakness now with Trump.”

كوريا الشمالية وايران بدأوا برنامج نووي بالتسعينات، ايران استغلت ضعف أمريكا ومأزقها بغزو العراق وطورته وكوريا استغلت ضعف أمريكا بترامب الان https://t.co/2RqncSMBYQ — Mahmoud Refaat (@DrMahmoudRefaat) September 4, 2017

An exiled former Syrian government minister who opposed the regime of President Bashar Assad wrote, “Iran is applying the North Korean model in all regards to nuclear and ballistic armament and in all regards to its sectarian expansion in Iran, Yemen and Syria. Will we learn from our mistakes?”

#ايران تقتدي بنموذج #كوريا_الشمالية على صعيد التسلح النووي والباليستي مع نهج توسعي طائفي بدأ ب #العراق و #اليمن و #سورية

هل نستدرك اخطاءنا؟ — محمد ياسين نجار (@MyasseinNajjar) September 4, 2017

Media personality Dr. Mahmoud Refaat wrote, “The hydrogen bomb was tested by the kid who controls North Korea while taking advantage of Trump’s weakness as the weakest president ever in the White House. He did the test. Now he has a bomb and scares the U.S.”

Director General of the Al Ummah Party in the United Arab Emirates, Hassan al-Diqqi, wrote, “Allah, may his name be blessed, is leading the tyrants of the world to their end through the actions of North Korea while they don’t understand that this path will lead to their fall from power.”

يسوق الله عز وجل النظام الطاغوتي العالمي إلى حتفه عبر ما تفعله #كوريا_الشمالية دون أن يدرك أقطابه طبيعة السنن التي ستنزلهم من عروشهم #NKorea pic.twitter.com/tGbdXnWUld — حسن أحمد الدقي (@hassan_aldiqqi) September 3, 2017

Senior Al Jazeera journalist Faisal al-Qasim wrote regarding China’s condemnation of the test, “Here’s a story, China protests the test of North Korea’s hydrogen bomb. We really believe you; without you there wouldn’t be a North Korea.”

قال شو قال: الصين تحتج على تفجير كوريا الشمالية لقنبلة هيدروجينية…

فعلاً صدقناكم… لولاكم ليس هناك كوريا شمالية اصلا — فيصل القاسم (@kasimf) September 4, 2017

In an additional tweet, al-Qasim wrote, “Here’s a story, Russia says it’s seeking a diplomatic solution when it’s clear to everyone that Moscow is the one inciting North Korea against the U.S. We’ve seen your diplomacy in Syria.”

قال شو قال: روسيا تريد حلاً دبلوماسياً للازمة الكورية، مع العلم ان موسكو هي من تحرض كوريا الشمالية ضد امريكا. شفنا حلكم الدبلوماسي في سوريا — فيصل القاسم (@kasimf) September 4, 2017

Abdullah al-Shayji, a political science professor at the University of Kuwait, warned that Iran may follow in the footsteps of North Korea, writing, “We will see a replay of North Korea’s defiance of the international community through tests of nuclear weapons, hydrogen bombs and ballistic missiles by Iran within 10 years! How are we preparing for that day?”

سيتكرر مشهد تصعيد وتحدي #كوريا_الشمالية للمجتمع الدولي بتجارب نووية وهيدروجينية وصواريخ بالستية-مع #إيران بعد10سنوات!ماذا أعددنا لذلك اليوم؟ — عبدالله الشايجي (@docshayji) September 3, 2017

An activist with the Muteb network wrote, “If Korea challenges the world, know that China wants something from the U.S. or from the international community. Korea is the hammer by which China strikes!”

Saudi activist Muhammad al-Subeyii wrote, “This stupid bear will make the world respect him and even compete to form an alliance with him. Whoever has weapons today, the whole world becomes his friend.”