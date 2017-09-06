SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood Producer Arnon Milchan Questioned Over Allegations He Bribed Netanyahu

Arnon Milchan
Jemal Countess/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem6 Sep 20170

The Guardian reports: Arnon Milchan, the media mogul and Hollywood producer behind the 1990 hit film Pretty Woman, has been interviewed by Israeli detectives in London over allegations he bribed the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Milchan, who has emerged as a key figure in one of a series of police investigations swirling around Netanyahu, was interviewed under caution in the criminal investigation known as Case 1000 for the first time after reports he previously admitted to police he had given Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu gifts, including boxes of cigars, bottles of pink champagne and jewellery.

The Israeli-born Milchan reportedly spoke to police on two previous occasions as well as providing documentary evidence, including receipts, of the gifts given to the Netanyahus.

