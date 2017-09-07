SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Israel’s Defense Ministry Unveils High-Tech Armored Vehicle

by Breitbart Jerusalem7 Sep 20170

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Administration for the Development of Weapons (ADW) unveiled on Tuesday nine new cutting-edge pieces of military technology that will be added to the IDF’s arsenal in the coming years.

The revolutionary defense technologies were co-developed with local and international defense contractors, and are expected to be game-changers in future wars with Hamas and Hezbollah.

One of the most significant pieces revealed on Tuesday was the lightweight and cost-effective Carmel armored vehicle, slated to replace Israel’s current Merkava tank. The Merkava has been in service for more than four decades. The Carmel requires two crew members as opposed to four in the Merkava, and utilizes a battery-powered hybrid gas-electric engine.

