Israel Evacuates Miami Consulate Ahead of Hurricane Irma’s Expected Landfall

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning to Israelis residing in areas expected to be hit by Hurricane Irma, and evacuated its diplomats from the region, as the massive storm approached the East Coast of the US.

Irma — a Category 5 storm — is the strongest Atlantic hurricane in history, with estimated wind speeds of 185 miles per hour. It comes on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which recently wreaked havoc in Texas, including severe damage for Jewish families and institutions in Houston.

advertisement

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend, prompting Governor Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency and issue an evacuation order for the Florida Keys.

Read more here.