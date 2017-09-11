WATCH: ‘It’s Haram’ – Muslim Group Denounces Western Life, ‘Sin City’ Temptations

Pre-marital sex, recreational drugs, alcohol, and children attending mixed-gender schools: these are just some of the sinful temptations a Muslim group has highlighted as ‘haram’ in a modern Western city.

The Sunni fundamentalist AlKauthar Institute outlined its views in a video which portrays the Australian city of Sydney as “Sin City galore.”

Using the Arabic word for sin ‘haram’ the video looks at the NSW state capital through the eyes of a Muslim man who can’t but help see “sin” everywhere he looks.

“You look left it’s haram. You look right it’s haram. You look ahead and it’s haram,” the video subtitles explain. “The solution? Lower your gaze, brother. Fear Allah.”

The two-minute video is designed to promote a conference in Sydney’s west, and prompts potential attendees by asking if earthly pleasures – known by the Arabic term ‘dunya’ – can be enjoyed.

The Twins of Faith conference, marketed under the hashtag ‘#halalenjoyment’, will feature burqa-wearing Muslim convert Umm Jamaal ud-Din who warned Muslim women that plucking their eyebrows is a sinful act. She made the claim in a two-hour YouTube video.

The end of the video, filmed on the streets of Australia’s largest city, features a red Ferrari outside a mansion. Putting the car and its driver into perspective, the caption indicates Muslims are allowed to become millionaires but with certain religious pre-conditions.

“As a Muslim, you can have fun in this dunya. You can become rich,” it says.

“A halal millionaire perhaps.”