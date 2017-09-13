Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Lawmaker Under Fire for Attending Nephew’s Gay Wedding

The Times of Israel reports: A group of ultra-Orthodox rabbis is calling for the summary dismissal of a Haredi lawmaker who boasted he had attended his nephew’s gay wedding.

Railing against the MK’s “public desecration of Heaven,” the rabbis demanded that the leaders of the Shas party “remove and fire” MK Yigal Guetta “immediately.”

The letter followed Guetta’s Army Radio interview on Monday in which he took pride in his handling of the delicate question of a family member’s gay marriage. “Two years ago, my sister called me and said, ‘Yigal, I want to make you happy, my son is getting married in two months,’” Guetta recalled.

