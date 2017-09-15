SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Netanyahu After London Bombing: We Stand with Britain in Our Common Fight Against Terror

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem15 Sep 20170

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that Israel stands with the people of Britain in the “common fight” against terror after a homemade bomb exploded on a London subway train, wounding 22.

“We stand with PM May and the people of Britain in our common fight against the forces of terror,” tweeted Netanyahu, who is on a trip visiting Latin America and the US.

Netanyahu’s message comes as hundreds of London police embarked on a massive manhunt Friday, racing to find out who placed a homemade bomb on a packed London subway train during the morning rush hour.

The explosion wounded 22 people and ignited a panicked stampede to safety.

Read more here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x