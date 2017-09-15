Netanyahu After London Bombing: We Stand with Britain in Our Common Fight Against Terror

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that Israel stands with the people of Britain in the “common fight” against terror after a homemade bomb exploded on a London subway train, wounding 22.

“We stand with PM May and the people of Britain in our common fight against the forces of terror,” tweeted Netanyahu, who is on a trip visiting Latin America and the US.

Netanyahu’s message comes as hundreds of London police embarked on a massive manhunt Friday, racing to find out who placed a homemade bomb on a packed London subway train during the morning rush hour.

The explosion wounded 22 people and ignited a panicked stampede to safety.

