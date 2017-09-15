SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Iran Boosts Funding to $800 Million for Hezbollah Terrorists

Lebanese Hezbollah fighters march near portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L), founder of Iran's Islamic Republic, late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during a parade on February 14, 2015 in the southern Lebanese town of Jibsheet. The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah is marking today the death of three of its commanders, Abbas al-Mussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughnieh. Mussawi was killed on February 16, 1992 in an Israeli air raid on Nabatiyeh, Harb was assassinated in south Lebanon during Israel's occupation in February 1984 and Mughnieh was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian capital Damascus on February 12, 2008. AFP PHOTO / MAHMOUD ZAYYAT (Photo credit should read MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)
MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart Jerusalem15 Sep 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: Two years after the nuclear deal was signed by Iran and world powers, the Islamic Republic is reported to have boosted its financial support to Hezbollah to $800 million a year, a dramatic increase from the $200m. it was said to be giving its proxy when sanctions were in place.

Hezbollah, one of the most prominent terrorist organizations in the world, has become bogged down fighting in Syria for Bashar Assad. Of its approximately 22,000 fighters, about 7,000 are fighting for the Assad regime, and some 2,000 have been killed in the four years the group has spent in Syria.

The US and European countries lifted sanctions against Iran in January 2016, releasing roughly $100 billion in assets after international inspectors found that Iran had dismantled large parts of its nuclear program. According to US media, officials say President Donald Trump is ready to extend those waivers that were issued under the Obama administration.

Read more here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x