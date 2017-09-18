White Powder Sent to Israeli NYC Consulate for Second Time in Four Days

NBC News reports: The Israeli consulate in New York City received an envelope filled with white powder for the second time in four days Monday afternoon, police said.

The substance found in the envelope at the building near the United Nations was eventually determined to be harmless, according to the NYPD. The building was not evacuated.

It comes just three days after employees were cleared out of the building briefly on Friday for a similar envelope. That substance also turned out not to be harmful.

