SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

White Powder Sent to Israeli NYC Consulate for Second Time in Four Days

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

by Breitbart Jerusalem18 Sep 20170

NBC News reports:  The Israeli consulate in New York City received an envelope filled with white powder for the second time in four days Monday afternoon, police said.

The substance found in the envelope at the building near the United Nations was eventually determined to be harmless, according to the NYPD. The building was not evacuated.

It comes just three days after employees were cleared out of the building briefly on Friday for a similar envelope. That substance also turned out not to be harmful.

Read the full story here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x