Netanyahu: Trump Gave Boldest, Most Courageous Speech at UN that I Ever Heard

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that in his vast experience with the United Nations, he never heard a “bolder” or “more courageous” address than President Trump’s speech to the international body earlier today.

“In over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech. President Trump spoke the truth about the great dangers facing our world and issued a powerful call to confront them in order to ensure the future of humanity,” Netanyahu said in a statement released following the speech.

“President Trump spoke the truth about the dangers lurking in the world, and called to forcefully confront them themselves to ensure the future of mankind,” the prime minister added.

Later, Netanyahu addressed Israelis telling them the people of Iran would not quickly forget Trump’s words.

In his first address to the General Assembly, Trump warned North Korea that the U.S. would “destroy” it.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said.

Trump slammed the nuclear deal with Iran as “an embarrassment” and “one of worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s own address, due to take place around 8:30pm Israel time, was delayed with four other speakers still scheduled to talk before him.

Netanyahu took to social media to urge Israelis to stick around to watch it, promising it would be a speech they would not want to miss.

“In around two hours, make sure to tune in and watch,” he said in Hebrew.

“Today, I will say things that I believe the ruler of Iran and also the people in Iran will remember forever,” he added. “I think they will also remember what President Trump said here.”