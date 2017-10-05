Ohio Lawmakers Working on Legislation to Oppose Anti-Semitism on U.S. College Campuses

The Algemeiner reports: Lawmakers in Ohio are working to pass legislation expressing support of Israel and denouncing attacks against its supporters, especially on university campuses.

Speaking at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday, Rep. Andrew Thompson (R-Marietta) raised awareness of House Concurrent Resolution 10 (HCR10), which is also sponsored by Rep. Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) and co-sponsored by over two dozen other lawmakers.

The resolutions condemns the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign — which seeks to isolate Israel until it complies with Palestinian demands — as well as efforts to silence Israeli academics and students. It further calls on Ohio universities to “take an active stand against all anti-Semitic actions and intimidation taken against Jewish students on their campuses,” and to act against any attempts to restrict free speech on campus.

A recent report by the Israel on Campus Coalition advocacy group found that BDS activists routinely engage in “hostile disruptions of pro-Israel events” in order to silence dissenting voices.

