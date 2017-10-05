Russia Says Airstrike Critically Wounded al-Qaida-Linked Leader

BBC News reports: Russia says one of its air strikes in Syria has critically injured the leader of an al-Qaeda-linked jihadist alliance and 12 of his field commanders.

The defence ministry cited its sources as confirming that Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani lost limbs in the attack in the north province of Idlib on Tuesday. The strike came after Russia’s military learnt where Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) commanders were due to meet, it added.

The jihadi group denied the claim, in a statement on its Telegram message app. Jawlani was in “good health and exercising the duties assigned to him completely”, HTS said.

However, HTS-linked news outlet Iba reported on Tuesday that Russian air strikes had targeted an airport and courthouse around Abu al-Zuhur in eastern Idlib, killing three people and wounding several others.

