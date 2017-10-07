Abbas’ Fatah Movement Distributes High School Planners Bearing Images of Worst Terrorists In Israel’s History

JERUSALEM – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party recently distributed high school planners to Palestinian youth featuring the arch terrorists behind the Black September terror group responsible for the Munich massacre.

Through it’s Shabiba youth movement, the Fatah diaries were given to schools in Bethlehem, Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch reported. The cover features Khalil Al-Wazir, otherwise known as Abu Jihad, who was a founder of Fatah and deputy to former PLO leader Yasser Arafat. Abu Jihad also headed the PLO terror organization’s military wing, orchestrating several terror attacks in the 1960’s-1980’s on behalf of Fatah, resulting in the murder of 125 Israelis including scores of children.

Alongside Abu Jihad is an image of Salah Khalaf, another of Fatah’s founders who headed the terror organization Black September, which orchestrated, among other attacks, the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics and the murder of two American diplomats in Sudan a year later.

Under the photos of the terrorists is the text, “Shabiba is the guarantee of the future and the loyalty to the path of the Martyrs.”

The cover also bears the logos of Fatah and the PLO, including the PA map presenting all of sovereign Israel as “Palestine.” PMW has documented the PA’s routine denial of Israel’s existence.

Shabiba also has a branch for university students, who it similarly indoctrinates with messages of violence and the notion of dying for “Palestine.”

Students receiving Fatah’s diary, Facebook page of the Fatah Movement – Bethlehem Branch, Sept. 17, 2017