French Police Called in After Student, 10, Beaten at School ‘for Being Jewish’

A French schoolgirl was beaten so badly over consecutive days she needed hospitalization after being attacked by classmates “for being Jewish.”

The 10-year-old studies at a school in Paris’s 18th arrondissement, where she was insulted and beaten so severely by anti-Semitic bullies it was confirmed at hospital that she had suffered injuries to her ribs and abdomen and a 10-day period of convalesence was needed.

The mother reported the incident to France’s anti-Semitism watchdog, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA). It published details of the incident on October 3rd.

The watchdog has now called on police to investigate the alleged anti-Semitic incident.

The BNVCA has also alerted the Paris Local Education Authority. They confirmed that they would take the incident seriously and would transfer the child to a school of her choice after the mother alleged the school failed to take appropriate measures to protect her child, or to punish the bullies.

France is currently being convulsed by a string of violent anti-Semitic attacks that have prompted Jews to call on government authorities to tackle what they say is an epidemic of “societal anti-Semitism.”

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) made the call days after an attack on a French Jewish leader and his family in their home outside Paris. As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, France’s Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said “the motivation for this cowardly act appears to be directly linked to their religion.”

That assault followed reports that a former principal at a preparatory school for teenagers in Marseille said Jews were told not to attend his institution for fear of harassment by other students.

The level of harassment has become so bad that more and more French Jews are deciding to leave the country as they feel safer in Israel than in France.

In January it was reported that another 5,000 French Jews emigrated to Israel in 2016, continuing a trend that has seen tens of thousands quit the country after a series of attacks targeting the community.

The Jewish Agency of Israel issued the update as France marked two years since attacks on the Charlie Hebdo magazine offices and on a Jewish supermarket in Paris, where four shoppers were shot dead.

Daniel Benhaim, who heads the Israeli-backed group in France, said that insecurity had been a “catalyst” for many Jews who were already thinking of leaving.

The 5,000 departures in 2016 add to the record 7,900 who left in 2015 and 7,231 in 2014. In total, 40,000 French Jews have emigrated since 2006.