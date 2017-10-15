Reports: Two Terror Rockets fired from Egypt Land in Israel

The Times of Israel reports: Two rockets were fired at southern Israel from the Sinai Peninsula on Sunday night, likely by an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, the army said.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. The two rockets were aimed at the southern Eshkol Region, an area that abuts both the Gaza Strip and Sinai Peninsula, the army said.

A military spokesperson said they were still looking for the rockets, indicating that they likely struck an open field, rather than a populated area.

