Nikki Haley: U.S. to Stay in Iran Nuclear Deal While Aiming to ‘Make It Better’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

by Breitbart Jerusalem16 Oct 20170

The Times of Israel reports: The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Sunday that the US would “stay” in the Iranian nuclear agreement negotiated between the world powers, including the US, and Iran, but “aim to make it better.”

Her comments came two days after US President Donald Trump announced that he would not recertify the landmark agreement to Congress and would roll out a more hawkish approach toward Tehran.

“I think right now you are going to see us stay in the deal,” Haley said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday.

