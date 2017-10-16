White House: Saudi King Praised New Iran Strategy in Call with Trump

The Times of Israel reports: Saudi Arabia’s king praised US President Donald Trump for his “visionary” new strategy vis-a-vis Iran during a phone call between the two leaders on Saturday, the White House said Sunday.

“King Salman praised President Trump for his visionary new Iran strategy and pledged to support American leadership,” the White House said in a readout of the conversation.

advertisement

“President Trump thanked King Salman for Saudi Arabia’s support and emphasized the importance of the Gulf Cooperation Council in countering Iran’s destabilizing activities in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and elsewhere in the region,” the statement went on.

Read more here.