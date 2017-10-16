SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

White House: Saudi King Praised New Iran Strategy in Call with Trump

Salman, Mohammed bin Salman
The Associated Press

by Breitbart Jerusalem16 Oct 20170

The Times of Israel reports: Saudi Arabia’s king praised US President Donald Trump for his “visionary” new strategy vis-a-vis Iran during a phone call between the two leaders on Saturday, the White House said Sunday.

“King Salman praised President Trump for his visionary new Iran strategy and pledged to support American leadership,” the White House said in a readout of the conversation.

“President Trump thanked King Salman for Saudi Arabia’s support and emphasized the importance of the Gulf Cooperation Council in countering Iran’s destabilizing activities in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and elsewhere in the region,” the statement went on.

Read more here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x