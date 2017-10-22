SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tillerson Tells Iranian Militias in Iraq to ‘Go Home’

In this Sept. 26, 2017, photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the State Department in Washington. Tillerson is making his second trip to China since taking office in February, and relations between the two world powers have rarely mattered so much. The standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons has entered a new, dangerous phase as its leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump exchange personal insults and threats of war with no sign of a diplomatic solution. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

by Breitbart Jerusalem22 Oct 20170

The Hill reports: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said Iranian militias stationed in Iraq need to leave the war-torn nation and give it the opportunity to stand on its own.

“Iranian militias that are in Iraq, now that the fight against Daesh and [the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria] is coming to a close, those militias need to go home,” Tillerson said during a joint press conference with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh.
“Any foreign fighters in Iraq need to go home and allow the Iraqi people to regain control of areas that had been overtaken by ISIS and Daesh that have now been liberated, allow the Iraqi people to rebuild their lives with the help of their neighbors,” he continued.

Tillerson participated in the inaugural meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which that aims to strengthen economic relations and improve regional ties.

