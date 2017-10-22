The Hill reports: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said Iranian militias stationed in Iraq need to leave the war-torn nation and give it the opportunity to stand on its own.

“Iranian militias that are in Iraq, now that the fight against Daesh and [the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria] is coming to a close, those militias need to go home,” Tillerson said during a joint press conference with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh.

“Any foreign fighters in Iraq need to go home and allow the Iraqi people to regain control of areas that had been overtaken by ISIS and Daesh that have now been liberated, allow the Iraqi people to rebuild their lives with the help of their neighbors,” he continued.

Tillerson participated in the inaugural meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which that aims to strengthen economic relations and improve regional ties.

