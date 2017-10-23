SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Jordan Endorses Abbas’s Unity Deal with Hamas Terrorists

abbas
AP/Raad Adayleh

by Breitbart Jerusalem23 Oct 20170

The Times of Israel reports: AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s king has endorsed a fledgling Palestinian reconciliation agreement that is meant to end a decade-old political and ideological split between rivals Hamas and Fatah.

King Abdullah II expressed support for the Egyptian-brokered deal after meeting Sunday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads Fatah. The Hamas terrorist group seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 in a bloody coup, leaving Abbas with autonomous enclaves in the West Bank.

The palace said that the king “affirmed Jordan’s full support for this agreement,” which it said would strengthen Palestinian unity. Jordan, which considers itself a key Mideast mediator, was not directly involved in reconciliation efforts.

