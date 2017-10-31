Hamas Leaders Reaffirm Goal of Destroying Israel Following Unity Deal

The Algemeiner reports: Hamas leaders newly returned from an official visit to Iran have hailed their restored ties with the Tehran regime, praising the Islamic Republic’s “making no secret” of the “exceptional support” it provides to the Palestinian terrorist organization.

In an interview with the Qatari-financed Al Jazeera broadcaster last week, Saleh al Arouri — the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau who led the delegation to Iran — explained, “[I]t is well known that Iran supported the Lebanese resistance, until the Israeli occupation was driven out.”

Iran “supports the resistance in Palestine as well,” al-Arouri said, in remarks translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). “They make no secret of this. They give us exceptional support. The resistance is in dire need of this to be able to confront the aggression of the Israeli entity.”

