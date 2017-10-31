SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hamas Leaders Reaffirm Goal of Destroying Israel Following Unity Deal

Saleh al-Arouri
AP/Nariman El-Mofty

by Breitbart Jerusalem31 Oct 20170

The Algemeiner reports: Hamas leaders newly returned from an official visit to Iran have hailed their restored ties with the Tehran regime, praising the Islamic Republic’s “making no secret” of the “exceptional support” it provides to the Palestinian terrorist organization.

In an interview with the Qatari-financed Al Jazeera broadcaster last week, Saleh al Arouri — the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau who led the delegation to Iran — explained, “[I]t is well known that Iran supported the Lebanese resistance, until the Israeli occupation was driven out.”

Iran “supports the resistance in Palestine as well,” al-Arouri said, in remarks translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). “They make no secret of this. They give us exceptional support. The resistance is in dire need of this to be able to confront the aggression of the Israeli entity.”

Read more here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x