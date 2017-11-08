TEL AVIV – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party published a cartoon depicting British Prime Minister Theresa May as a “Jewish pig” with the text “child killers” in response to her declaration saying Britain is proud of its role in establishing the State of Israel.

The cartoon, posted on Thursday to Fatah’s Facebook page and first exposed by Palestinian Media Watch, depicts Theresa May with a pig’s snout standing inside a Star of David. Next to the image is the capitalized text in English “CHILD KILLERS” and then an Arabic translation of her statement in support of the Balfour Declaration, which last week celebrated its centennial.

May added that Britain “will certainly mark the centenary with pride.”

A day earlier the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published a cartoon featuring a hook-nosed May drinking a glass of Palestinian blood.

The Balfour Declaration, made 100 years ago, was a letter written by then-British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour promising Palestine as a home for the Jewish people. Abbas slammed Lord Balfour for promising the Zionists “a land that was not his to promise.”

The Palestinian leadership has described the Balfour Declaration as the “greatest crime in the history of mankind.”