Ten Cellphones Discovered in Underwear Of Terrorist Prisoner’s Child

TEL AVIV – A five-year-old Palestinian boy was caught at an Israeli prison trying to smuggle 10 cellphones in his underwear to give to his father, a convicted Fatah terrorist, and other security prisoners at the facility.

The boy’s father, who hails from the Hebron area in the West Bank, was convicted of manufacturing explosives and conspiracy to murder. He is serving a 12-year term at Ktziot Prison in the Negev.

advertisement

The boy arrived with his family for a periodic visit on Wednesday. Usually such visits take place with a glass partition but sometimes the families are allowed contact. Guards became alerted to the fact that the child was displaying suspicious behavior and ordered a body search.

The cellphones, along with three Israeli SIM cards, were discovered in his underwear.

The boy’s father was sent to solitary confinement and his family members were apprehended.

Earlier this year, Arab MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List) was found guilty of smuggling cellphones and other electronic contraband when he went to visit Palestinian security prisoners. He was also convicted for fraud, breach of trust, providing means to commit an act of terrorism, and breaking prison ordinances and sentenced to two years prison time.