UN Plans Nine More Anti-Israel Resolutions

The Jerusalem Post reports: Next month, the UN General Assembly is expected to affirm east Jerusalem’s status as “occupied territory,” call for international companies to boycott Israel and condemn Israel’s presence on the Golan Heights.

Nine drafted texts, of what will likely be a slate of 20 anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian resolutions, were overwhelmingly affirmed Friday in New York at a meeting of the Fourth Committee – also known as the Special Political and Decolonization Committee – which is made up of the 193 UN member states.

“The US continues to oppose the annual submission of a disproportionate number of unfair UN GA resolutions biased against Israel,” a United States representative told the committee, explaining that it is planning to oppose the texts.

