Jason Greenblatt: We Will Never Impose a Mideast Peace Deal

Ynetnews reports: Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, said Monday that despite spending “a lot of time listening to and engaging with the Israelis, Palestinians and key regional leaders over the past few months,” the administration is not yet prepared to table a new proposal to jump-start the Israel-Palestinian peace process, or even to bring Israel-Palestinian leaders together.

“We are not going to put an artificial timeline on the development or presentation of any specific ideas and will also never impose a deal—our goal is to facilitate, not dictate, a lasting peace agreement to improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians and security across the region,” Greenblatt said in a statement released by the US Consulate General in Jerusalem.

Many Israeli leaders, most prominently Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, welcomed Trump’s election a year ago, believing that the new administration would reverse eight years of US Middle East policy that they felt had left Israel vulnerable.

