162 Members of ‘Lost’ Jewish Tribe Arrive in Israel

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – A total of 162 members from the Bnei Menashe Jewish community of northeast India arrived in Israel this week, marking the latest wave of so-called “lost” Jews to immigrate to the Jewish state.
The new immigrants arrived at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport in two groups and were greeted by jubilant family members and supporters, who danced, sang and waved Israeli flags.
The latest aliyah of Bnei Menashe members follows a group of 102 Indian Jews who arrived in Israel in February.
