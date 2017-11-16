162 Members of ‘Lost’ Jewish Tribe Arrive in Israel

by Breitbart Jerusalem16 Nov 20170

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – A total of 162 members from the Bnei Menashe Jewish community of northeast India arrived in Israel this week, marking the latest wave of so-called “lost” Jews to immigrate to the Jewish state.

The new immigrants arrived at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport in two groups and were greeted by jubilant family members and supporters, who danced, sang and waved Israeli flags.

The latest aliyah of Bnei Menashe members follows a group of 102 Indian Jews who arrived in Israel in February.

