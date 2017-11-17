Claim: Saudi King to Retire Next Week

Ynetnews reports: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz will retire next week and announce his son, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, as his successor, the British Daily Mail reported Thursday, quoting a source close to the Saudi royal family who spoke exclusively with the paper.

The official who spoke to the British newspaper stressed that King Salman would continue to serve as a ceremonial leader, “like the Queen of England,” but would transfer the official role of the country’s leadership to his son.

The report said it was the last step of 32-year-old Prince Mohammad bin Salman on his way to a formal takeover of Saudi Arabia, which has been shaken by political turmoil in recent weeks over the arrest of more than 40 princes and senior ministers as part of an anti-corruption campaign.

