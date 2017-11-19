British MP’s Warned: Anti-Semitism Being Normalized on College Campuses

The Daily Mail reports: Anti-Semitism is so entrenched in many of Britain’s universities that the swastika is now seen on campus as a ‘casual symbol of fun’, MPs heard.

Parliament heard a litany of ‘horrifying’ examples of anti-Jewish hatred at universities, including the distribution of Holocaust denial literature. At one university, police had to be called to protect Jewish students from the ‘animalistic behaviour’ of anti-Israel activists.

Student officers have also used the Twitter hashtag #Jew while discussing wealth, while swastikas have been drawn on people’s cars, on the walls of student halls and even at student parties.

