TEL AVIV – Arab social media was in celebratory mode in the hours following the UN General Assembly’s nonbinding vote seeking to essentially rescind President Donald Trump’s declaration recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Yemen and Turkey were the two countries that presented the final wording of the resolution condemning America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“The UN General Assembly voted with a majority of 128 countries in favor of the Arab resolution presented by Yemen, chairman of the Arab Bloc in the UN, regarding Jerusalem,” wrote Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdel Malek Al Mukhlafi on Twitter. “And that’s a huge majority, showing that the entire world is against any change in Jerusalem’s legal or historic status and against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli entity – this in spite of the pressure and threats.”

الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة تصوت باغلبية 128 صوت لصالح المشروع العربي الذي تقدمت به اليمن رئيس المجموعة العربية بشأن القدس باغلبية توكد ان العالم كله ضد تغيير وضع القدس القانوني والتاريخي ورفض قرار الرئيس الامريكي باعتبار القدس عاصمة للكيان الاسرائيلي ، رغم الضغوط والتهديدات . — عبدالملك المخلافي (@almekhlafi52) December 21, 2017

Hasina Ouchan, a journalist with Qatar’s Al Jazeera, decided to focus on Britain’s vote, writing, “Britain has voted against U.S. for the second time in four days. Once in the Security Council and a second time in the General Assembly.”

بريطانيا تصوت للمرة الثانية ضد الولايات المتحدة في الأمم المتحدة خلال أربعة أيام مرة في مجلس الأمن، والثانية في الجمعية العامة #القدس — حسينة اوشان (@hassinaouch) December 21, 2017

Rim Bougamra, another Al Jazeera journalist, wrote, “The General Assembly has condemned Trump’s position regarding Jerusalem. 128 votes were cast in favor of the declaration (against Trump), nine against and 35 countries abstained.”

الجمعية العامة صوتت الآن بالأغلبية على قرار يدين موقف ترامب بشأن القدس (128 مع قرار الإدانة ، 9 دول ضد ، و 35 دولة امتنعت عن التصويت) — Rim Bougamra (@rimbougamra1) December 21, 2017

Saudi academic Musaad Abdullah wrote, “Unfortunately, the decision is moral and according to the rules of the UN, it doesn’t obligate any one of the sides.”

للاسف قرار معنوي فقط .. وغير ملزم لأي طرف حسب مواثيق الأمم المتحدة .. — Musaad Abdullah (@musaadabdullah2) December 21, 2017

Syrian political activist and media figure Omar Madaniah posted, “The UN General Assembly condemns Trump’s decision regarding Jerusalem with a huge majority.”

الجمعية العامة للامم المتحدة تصوت بالأغلبية لصالح قرار يدين قرار ترامب بشأن القدس — عمر مدنيه (@Omar_Madaniah) December 21, 2017

Jihad Hiles, an Islamist author from Gaza, wrote, “Despite Trump’s bullying and threats against the countries of the world, 128 of them oppose Trump’s decision regarding Jerusalem and believe that the decision wrongs the Palestinians.”

رغم بلطجة وتهديد ترامب لدول العالم!

128 دولة حول العالم ترفض قرار ترامب بشأن القدس وتعتبره ظلما للفلسطينيين وذلك في التصويت الذي جرى في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة!#القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه — جهاد حِلِّس (@jhelles) December 21, 2017

Saudi activist Bader Sultan focused on the “unimportant” countries who voted in favor of the U.S. and Israel and wrote alongside a list of countries and how they voted: “The countries marked in red are those who voted in favor of Trump, including America, Guatemala and Honduras, all of which are worthless countries that no one has any need for.”

المؤشرين بالأحمر كانوا ضد التخلي عن القرار الذي أصدره ترامب منهم امريكا واسرائيل وجواتمالا والهندرواس كلها دول مالها لزوم pic.twitter.com/wCpp8SwVjQ — بدر سلطان البدر (@XG2F9jF3QifJZGn) December 21, 2017

Saudi activist Abo Abdulmajeed tried to calm all the excitement, writing, “Forget about it, the veto is much stronger.”

الفيتو أقوى سييييو — Abo Abdulmajeed (@AboAbdulmjeed) December 21, 2017

Saudi academic Suliman al-Zahrani wrote simply, “The world is with Palestine, Trump is with Israel.”

فلسطين معها العالم

وإسرائيل معها ترامب — سليمان الزهراني🇸 (@almrsa55) December 21, 2017

Abo Ayman, a historian in Yemen, wrote, “Just nine countries voted against the draft resolution in the UN General Assembly. That means that only seven countries voted in favor of the U.S. and the Zionist entity. This is a message to all the defeatist crooks and peddlers of normalization.”

عاجل | 9 دول فقط عارضت قرار الجمعية العامة بشأن مدينة القدس. يعني لم يصوت لصالح ترامب سوى 7 دول فقط ماعدا الكيان الصهيوني !؟

هذه رسالة للمتصهينين والمطبعين والمنبطحين. — ابو أيمن. (@ho7191834) December 21, 2017

Egyptian activist Lubna al-Mujahed chose to criticize Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, writing, “There you go, among the 128 countries that voted against Trump are countries that receive aid from the Emirates and the Saudis. We’ll hear very soon that the Emirates and the Saudis have ended their aid to those countries. That was the talk in the halls of the UN before the vote. Saudi and the Emirates will lay siege to these countries after the vote or try to ignite conflicts within them. Anything is possible.”