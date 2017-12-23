Fatah Calls On Palestinians To ‘Strap On Weapons’ For Jerusalem

TEL AVIV — The Palestinian Fatah movement continues to call for violence in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A post on the official Facebook page of the Fatah movement, PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s party, shows a cartoon of a hand clutching an automatic weapon, accompanied by the text, “Strap on your weapon over your wound, and tomorrow you will awaken to a morning of freedom #Rage_for_Jerusalem #Rage_for_Al-Aqsa_Mosque #Jerusalem_our_capital #Jerusalem_the_capital_of_Palestine #HandsOffAlQuds.”

The image was posted on Fatah’s page on Thursday, according to Palestinian Media Watch, an NGO monitoring the Palestinian media.

Other Fatah posts that appeared on Facebook called for riots and rock throwing, again using the hashtags #Rage_for_Jerusalem, #Rage_for_Al-Aqsa_Mosque and #HandsOffAlQuds.

In addition, a top advisor to Palestinian Authority President Abbas called on Palestinians to start a religious war in response to the Trump declaration.

Supreme Shari’a judge and advisor on Religious and Islamic Affairs Mahmoud Al-Habbash said: