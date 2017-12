NEW YORK — Legendary standup comic Jackie Mason weighed in on the debate about the possibility of defunding the United Nations, calling U.S. financing to the international body “so sick that we do this it is unbelievable.”

“It is like if somebody tells you I hate you. I can’t stand you. I would like you to drop dead by Thursday. And we say to them how much money do you need? How much does it cost us for you to say this?” he exclaimed.

Mason was speaking Sunday night during his regular segment on this reporter’s talk radio program, Aaron Klein Investigative Radio, broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

He continued:

We pay for everything that they need. If they have a flood or any kind of a disaster, a hurricane in any of these countries, we are the ones that come to help them and pay for everything for them. And we protect them in every way. We have what is called foreign aid. Well, foreign aid means even if somebody catches a cold somewhere we send them a few dollars. There is nothing we don’t pay for in those countries. And the truth of the matter is we should have nothing to do with them.

On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley indicated the U.S. could withhold funds from the U.S. in response to the passage of an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. General Assembly clearly intended to rescind President Donald Trump’s historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump himself advocated in a tweet on Friday that “after having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!”

