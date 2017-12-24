Guatemala to Follow Trump and Move Embassy to Jerusalem

The Times of Israel reports: The president of Guatemala said Sunday that the Central American country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Guatemala was one of nine nations that voted last week with the United States when the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a non-binding resolution denouncing US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on his official Facebook account that after talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he decided to instruct his foreign ministry to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Read the full story.