Reports: PA President Mahmoud Abbas Instructs Staff to Sever Ties With U.S.

The Palestinian Authority’s rift with the U.S. is growing deeper, according to Israeli media outlets.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas president has come to see U.S. President Donald Trump as “a lost cause,” according to the Tims of Israel.

The PA leader reportedly instructed his staff to sever all ties with US diplomatic officials at every level, including relations between the Palestinians and American diplomats posted at the U.S. Consulate in East Jerusalem.

The White House is reportedly looking for a Palestinian liaison other than Abbas.

Last week, the Palestinians announced they would not meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who was scheduled to arrive in the region. Pence visited U.S. soldiers posted in Afghanistan instead.

According to a report aired by Channel 2 news, Abbas was “not only closing the door, but throwing away the key” on the chance of any future Palestinian-American relations.

A White House official who was interviewed by the Times of Israel said in response to the Channel 2 report: “Apparently, the outlet that has reported this hasn’t been paying attention over the past several months. As we have said over and over again, we will not impose a peace deal. That is not news. We anticipated a cooling off period and remain as committed to peace as ever and are working hard on our plan, which we will present when the time is right.”

The Palestinians, according to Channel 2, have no plans to lift their boycott of the U.S.

The purported Palestinian boycott comes in response to the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, announced by Trump on December 6.