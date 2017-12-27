EXCLUSIVE – PLO Member Warns U.S. Sites Could Be Targeted

TEL AVIV — American sites in the Palestinian territories have been declared legitimate targets by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Hani Sawabteh, an official from the group, confirmed to Breitbart Jerusalem.

According to Sawabteh, the decision to target American sites by the group’s military wing was made “the moment after the retard Trump’s speech recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

Over the weekend, during a declared military exercise conducted by the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the so-called military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, spokesperson Abu Jamal said that “all the American targets across all of historic Palestine from Rafah (on the Egyptian border) to Rosh HaNikra (on the border with Lebanon) are legitimate targets and they are within our range” because of Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In a follow-up interview with Breitbart Jerusalem, Sawabteh noted, “The Popular Front won’t respond by shaking hands and it will take all steps necessary in order to fight off the American decision.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal to force the U.S. to take back its decision, a decision that proves that the American administration is nothing more than a tool in the hands of the Zionist entity, a tool that serves the interests of the Zionist entity.”

“The entire Palestinian people will fight against the American Zionist plots and we won’t let these conspiracies pass,” he added.

Sawabteh refused to say what he meant by “all the tools” or which American targets are candidates for attacks.

According to Sawabteh, there is a consensus among the Palestinians to continue ongoing protests in an effort to have Trump’s Jerusalem decision rescinded. “And we expect the leadership of the Palestinian Authority to end security cooperation with the Zionist entity and to stop chasing the illusion of political agreements, an illusion that hasn’t given the Palestinians anything but more tragedy and the further loss of land to the settlements,” he said.

According to Sawabteh, the Palestinians must come up with a strategy to confront Israel. “We need to turn on and increase the power of the intifada in all its forms. We need to turn it into a mass movement so that it becomes possible to influence and attack Zionist and American targets,” he stated.

“We need the all-inclusive intifada to become a national Palestinian project that will lead the Palestinian people to liberation and independence, a project that will harness all the sons of the Palestinian people and all Arabs everywhere.”