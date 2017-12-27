Fatah Compares Trump to Hitler: ‘I Don’t See Any Different, Do You?’

TEL AVIV — The party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has posted an image on social media comparing U.S. President Donald Trump to Hitler, a low point in its smear campaign against the United States following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The image was tweeted by the official Fatah Twitter account on December 14, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch, a nonprofit monitoring the Palestinian media.

Over an image showing a headshot of Trump above one of Hitler’s, the tweet said: “I don’t see any different, do you? #HandsOffAlQuds”

A separate Fatah tweet showed a sign with a portrait of Trump, with the word “Veto” stylized to look like a stamp over his mouth. The text of the poster reads: “Trump is an irrelevant clown.” The text of the tweet, published on December 20, read: “#Jerusalem_the_eternal_capital_of_Palestine”

Another tweet posted on December 20 showed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with shoes around their photos. Shoes are a sign of disrespect in the Arab world.

On December 22, a senior adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas mocked Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem, calling it “rubbish.”

Speaking on official PA television, Mahmoud al-Habbash said, “The victory in Jerusalem is coming, it is coming. And Jerusalem is Palestine’s capital forever, forever. And the rubbish of the American president isn’t worth – I say again – isn’t worth the urine of one Jerusalem child.”

According to PMW, Habbash’s comments were made during a Friday sermon carried by the official Palestinian Authority channel.