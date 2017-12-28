Fatah Publishes ‘Rock Throwing 101’ for Palestinian Children

TEL AVIV — The Palestinian Fatah party posted a “rock throwing 101” guide for children on its Twitter account next to a picture of a Palestinian boy throwing rocks.

The text reads:

In order to hit the target, there are three conditions:

1. Stand stably and balance your legs, arms and body well.

2. Focus your gaze on the center of the target and do not look at anything else.

3. Keep the desired balance between your body and your weapon; you are the one that controls the weapon, and not the other way around.

If you did not understand this, read it again, and if you still have not understood, here is an example picture for you.

While rocks may seem little more than a nuisance, they have proved to be fatal when thrown at cars traveling at high speeds.

According to the nonprofit Palestinian Media Watch, the following babies and children were killed due to rock throwing:

Yehuda Haim Shoham, age 5 months; Jonathan Palmer, age 12 months (his father Asher was also killed); Adele Biton, age 3. The 5 people convicted of murdering Adele were all teens.

PMW said it has called on UNICEF to issue a stern condemnation of Fatah’s recruitment of children to commit acts of terror. The nonprofit said it is “clear child abuse.”

The group cited other instances in which Fatah called for violence. In one Facebook post, the party urged Palestinians to “strap on your weapon,” while in others the movement called for “rage” and to “continue the intifada.”