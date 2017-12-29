Target Apologizes, Removes Card Game that References ‘Torturing Jews’

Business Insider reports: Cards Against Humanity, a card game where players answer fill-in-the-blank prompts with pre-written responses meant to shock and offend their fellow players, has come under fire for an expansion pack of cards that targets Jewish people.

The “Chosen People Pack” contains prompts and responses that reference the Holocaust, including one response card that reads “Torturing Jews until they say they’re not Jews anymore.” The cards are sold as the “Jew Pack” on Cards Against Humanity’s website.

“Fun fact: 100% of the Cards Against Humanity writers are Jewish. Can you believe it? A Jewish comedy writer! Anything is possible in 2017,” reads the product description on the game’s site. It adds that the expansion pack contains “30 cards from our big brains full of facts and sadness.”

Read more here.