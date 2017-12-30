Report: Two Demonstrators Killed in Iran Anti-Government Protests

Iranian police watch as female supporters of Iranian presidential candidate and lead nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili hold up his image during a campaign rally along Valiasr Street in the Iranian capital Tehran, on June 9, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)
ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart Jerusalem30 Dec 20170

Reuters reports:  Street protests hit Iran for a third day running on Saturday, spreading to the capital Tehran with crowds confronting police and attacking some state buildings, and a social media report said two demonstrators had been shot dead in a provincial town.

The wave of anti-government demonstrations, prompted in part by discontent over economic hardship and alleged corruption, are the most serious since months of unrest in 2009 that followed the disputed re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Saturday’s protests, in fact, coincided with state-sponsored rallies staged across the Islamic Republic to mark the final suppression of the 2009 unrest by security forces, with mass pro-government events in Tehran and Mashhad, Iran’s second city.

Read the full story here.


