White House: Pence Still Visiting Israel This Month

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the culmination of a faith unity walk, held to help the community heal after Sunday's mass shooting, at Las Vegas City Hall on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

by Breitbart Jerusalem2 Jan 20180

The Times of Israel reports: US Vice President Mike Pence’s office on Monday denied reports that a planned trip to Israel had been delayed indefinitely beyond January.

Responding to a tweet from The Associated Press saying, “Pence visit to Israel postponed again,” the vice president’s press secretary Alyssa Farah wrote, “This report is false. The VP is still going to Israel as planned.” In addition, Pence’s deputy chief of staff Jarrod Agen tweeted, “As we’ve said, @VP Pence is traveling to Israel & Egypt later this month. Reports otherwise are wrong. There’s a false story circulating of a delay. It’s not true.”

Pence was originally scheduled to arrive in the region in late December, but postponed the trip due to the US administration’s efforts to push a tax reform through Congress.

