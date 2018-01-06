Fatah Marks Anniversary By Celebrating Terrorists Who Murdered Israelis

TEL AVIV — The official Facebook page of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party celebrated the party’s 53rd anniversary on Sunday by glorifying eight terrorists, four of them female suicide bombers.

On Saturday, the movement posted photos of the killers with the same text and logo:

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement – Fatah

Mobilization and Organization Commission – Communications Office

The 53rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Palestinian revolution

The terrorists idolized by Fatah are the following:

Khalil Al-Wazir (Abu Jihad): Former head of the PLO’s military wing, responsible for the deaths of at least 125 Israelis, according to the PA’s news agency Wafa. In 2013, Abbas decorated Wazir with the PA’s Star of Honor.

Dalal Mughrabi: Led the most lethal terror attack in Israel’s history, known as the Coastal Road massacre, in 1978, when she and other Fatah terrorists hijacked a bus on Israel’s Coastal Highway and murdered 37 civilians, 12 of them children, and wounded over 70.

Andalib Khalil Muhammad Suleiman (Andalib Takatka): A female suicide bomber who blew herself up at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda outdoor market on April 12, 2002, murdering six and wounding more than 80.

Marwan Barghouti: Terrorist and former head of the Tanzim youth movement. He is serving five life sentences for orchestrating three shooting attacks that murdered five people. Barghouti was reelected to the PA’s parliament after he was convicted and imprisoned. On Dec. 4, 2016, Barghouti was elected to Fatah’s Central Committee.

Ayyat Al-Akhras: The youngest female Palestinian suicide bomber (aged 17). The former member of Fatah blew herself up near a Jerusalem supermarket on March 29, 2002, murdering two and wounding 28.

Zainab Abu Salem: A female suicide bomber from Fatah who detonated an explosive belt at the French Hill junction in Jerusalem on Sept. 22, 2004, murdering two Israeli border policemen and wounding approximately 30.

Wafa Idris: The first female suicide bomber. A former member of Fatah, she blew herself up on Jaffa Road in central Jerusalem on Jan. 27, 2002, murdering one person and wounding over 100. As a volunteer for the Palestinian Red Crescent she was able to bypass Israeli security and enter Jerusalem in a Palestinian ambulance.

Karim Younes: An Israeli-Arab serving a 40-year sentence for kidnapping and murdering Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1980 together with his cousin Maher Younes. Younes was originally given a life sentence, but Israeli President Shimon Peres reduced it in 2012. In May 2017, Younes was appointed by Abbas to the Fatah Central Committee, as documented by Palestinian Media Watch. The PA has named a square after him in Jenin.