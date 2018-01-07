The Jerusalem Post reports: Fatah Central Committee member Azzam Al-Ahmad met in Beirut on December 31 with Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and the Arab League.

A day earlier a Palestinian Authority (PA) delegation met with Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, to discuss American President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Following his meeting with Al-Ahmad, Nasrallah claimed to the Al Mayadeen TV channel that the Fatah faction, headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, agreed to “activate a third Intifada [popular uprising]” in the Palestinian territories.

However, when reached by The Media Line, Al-Ahmad reaffirmed Fatah’s commitment to peaceful resistance. “Nasrallah agreed on that [non-violent civil disobedience] when I met with him as a representative of Fatah, but he also met with other Palestinians.”

