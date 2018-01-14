Turkey Threatens to Arrest Citizens Traveling to U.S.

by Breitbart Jerusalem14 Jan 20180

Reuters reports: ANKARA – Turkey has warned its citizens against travel to the United States, saying Turks face the risk of arbitrary arrest and should take precautions if they do decide to travel, the latest tit-for-tat volley in a diplomatic feud between the NATO allies.

The comments from the Turkish Foreign Ministry come after the U.S. Department of State this week warned U.S. citizens planning to visit Turkey to reconsider due to “terrorism and arbitrary detentions”. Ties between Washington and Ankara, the biggest Muslim country in NATO and a major U.S. ally in the Middle East, have been strained by a number of disputes in recent months, including the U.S. arrest and conviction of a Turkish banker in an Iran sanctions-busting case.

“Turkish citizens traveling to the United States may be subjected to arbitrary detentions based on testimony of unrespected sources,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement dated Thursday.

