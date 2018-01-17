DIY Network Apologizes After Home Renovation Show Host Makes Anti-Semitic Slur On Air

TEL AVIV – The DIY Network has issued an apology after the host of one of its home makeover shows made an anti-Semitic slur during a recent episode.

Texas Flip N Move star Toni Snow made the comment while chatting to a musician about purchasing a school bus that had been renovated into a home. The musician, who originally purchased the bus for $300, agreed to pay $36,000 for it after Toni and her co-host sister Donna Snow refurbished it to the tune of $27,000.

“You’re not even gonna bicker a little bit… Jew us down?” Toni Snow asked the musician.

“You’re not even gonna blink an eye?” Donna said.

The episode aired unedited but the network has promised to remove the offensive line in future reruns.

“On a recent episode of ‘Texas Flip N Move,’ an inappropriate comment unfortunately made it past our team,” DIY producers said in a statement. “We were made aware of the issue shortly after it aired, and immediately pulled the episode to edit it for future broadcast.

“We apologize unreservedly for any offense caused.”