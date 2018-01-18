Trump: Embassy Not Moving to Jerusalem Within the Year

The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied the US would relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within a year, rejecting comments made a day earlier by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, on a visit to India, had earlier expressed confidence that Trump would quickly fulfill his pledge to relocate the embassy, telling reporters it would happen “much faster than people think, within a year from today.” Asked about Netanyahu’s comment in an interview with the Reuters news agency, however, Trump said the prime minister was mistaken.

“By the end of the year?” he asked. “We’re talking about different scenarios — I mean obviously that would be on a temporary basis. We’re not really looking at that. That’s no.” Trump promised to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a December 6 speech at the White House in which he also formally recognized the city as Israel’s capital.

