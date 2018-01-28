WATCH: Egyptian Historian Unhinged – Jews Killed and Tortured Thousands of Germans in ‘Counter Holocaust’

TEL AVIV – An Egyptian historian wildly claimed that the Jews perpetrated a “counter Holocaust” in which Germans were captured, put in camps, tortured and killed.

Egyptologist Bassam El Shammaa, in an interview aired on Egyptian television last month, outlandishly claimed that the death of six million Jews was “disputable” since “at the time, there weren’t six million Jews in the world.”

“Because of those six million who were burned in the Holocaust, (the Jews say:) ‘Help us! Hitler burned us,'” El Shammaa said, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

El Shammaa continued, “The Jews claim that Hitler and the Nazis burned six million of them and put them in camps.”

“They send you to visit there, in Germany, and you see the burnt bones and all that. First of all, the figure of six million is under dispute. This is a very large figure. At the time, there weren’t six million Jews in the world. So this figure is disputed among historians,” he said.

El Shammaa then went on to say that it was a little known “fact” that after the Holocaust ended, Jews took revenge by carrying out another Holocaust against the Germans.

“The Holocaust was the burning of the Jews by the Nazis, and the Jews have been playing this card, inflating the figures, and so on. This is well known. After the Nazis and Hitler were defeated – I’m telling it in a way that will be easy to understand – the tables were turned,” he said.

“The Jews in Europe captured the Germans, put them in camps, and started to kill them. 60,000 to 80,000 Germans were killed, and two or three million Germans were persecuted and tortured by the Jews. But nobody talks about this counter Holocaust,” El Shammaa said.